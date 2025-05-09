Innocent civilians caught in crossfire at LoC

Pakistan Pakistan Innocent civilians caught in crossfire at LoC

Tension remain high, with fears that the situation could spiral out of control.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 20:16:19 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Indian forces carried out unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir’s Hajira and Abbaspur sectors, leaving innocent ciitizens wounded and homes severely damaged.

Security sources reported that the shelling struck residential areas on Thursday night, causing widespread panic.

Muhammad Rafiq, a local resident, suffered leg injuries, while another victim Muawiya Nawaz lost his leg to shrapnel.

They fired without warning and it was utter chaos, Nawaz said.

Despite the ordeal, residents remain defiant. “Our morale is high. We won’t back down.” said Rafiq‘s nephew.

In Abbaspur’s Lasri Mang village, several homes were damaged.