Justice Ayesha cries foul over missing order

Adds even after a follow-up, officials claim they cannot upload the order

Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 18:22:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court's Justice Ayesha Malik has written a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, raising the red flag over the IT Department’s failure to upload her dissenting order in the reserved seats case.

In the letter, Justice Malik stated that both she and Justice Aqeel Abbasi disagreed with majority verdict and issued their order at 3:11pm on Thursday. However, the IT department did not upload it, she said.

She added that even after a follow-up, officials claimed they “could not” upload the order.

Calling the non-compliance “unacceptable,” she urged the CJP to step in and ensure the order was uploaded without delay.

The matter has sparked concerns over transparency, with critics saying that such actions throw a spanner in the works of justice.



