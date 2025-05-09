Fazl praises armed forces for bravely defending country, condemns India

Pakistan Pakistan Fazl praises armed forces for bravely defending country, condemns India

“Our brothers and sisters were martyred. Our armed forces bravely defended us,” he told parliament

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 15:06:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday condemned India’s “aggression” against Pakistan amid the escalating tensions between the two countries.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said India attacked mosques, seminaries and civilian areas. “Our brothers and sisters were martyred. Our armed forces bravely defended us.”

The Maulana criticised the government for its “diplomatic approach” amid Indian hostilities and called for more proactive international engagement.

He regretted that Pakistan had no diplomatic mission operating abroad and that communications were limited to phone calls. He suggested that Islamabad should have engaged China, Iran and Saudi Arabia to counter India’s propaganda.

The JUI-F head also condemned those mocking the war on social media and called for restrictions on individuals expressing negative views about the armed forces.

The JUI-F is observing Youm-e-Dafa Watan today (Friday), he said and added that the party will arrange a march in Peshawar on May 11 and in Quetta on May 15.