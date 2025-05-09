Pakistan vows to respond back to Indian aggression

Says lectures from a regime operating under the Hindutva ideology are unacceptable

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 11:57:58 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has reiterated that Pakistan will respond back to the Indian aggression.

In an interview with international media, he said the Indian aggression has resulted in the deaths of civilians in Pakistan.

The ambassador said that Pakistan had offered an independent, impartial and neutral investigation into Pahalgam incident.

He questioned whether the world wanted to set a precedent where aggression is carried out against a sovereign country without any evidence. He warned that such precedents would be dangerous for regional and global peace.

For the past three nights, India has shown provocation and aggression, Sheikh said, adding that Pakistan, while exercising patience and restraint, has exercised its right to self-defence.

He termed the Indian accusations without evidence extremely absurd.

The ambassador said that lectures from a regime operating under the Hindutva ideology are unacceptable.

