Flights resume as Karachi airspace restored

Pakistan Pakistan Flights resume as Karachi airspace restored

Passengers are requested to contact the airline for information regarding their flights.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 03:56:45 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has announced the restoration of air traffic at Jinnah International Airport as Karachi airspace restored on late Thursday night.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has said in a statement that flight operations at Karachi airport have been restored. All other major airports in the country remain open for flight operations,” the authority said.

Passengers are requested to contact the airline for information regarding their flights, PAA statement added.

