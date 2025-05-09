Pak Army destroys Indian HQs, checkposts in strong LoC retaliation

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 01:23:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Giving a notch-up response to the Indian unprovoked aggression at LoC, Pakistan has destroyed a headquarters and checkpost of the enemy.

According to security sources, the Pakistan army retaliated to the unprovoked firing and shelling and destroyed an Indian army headquarters and damaged a battalion headquarters in Nanga Tuk.

The security sources have revealed that the armed forces are giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression, adding they destroyed the Indian army's Jhanda Ziarat checkpost.

Pakistan security sources said that the enemy suffered heavy losses due to the destruction of the post.

Earlier, Pakistan army inflected great loss to the Indian army after destroying their brigade headquarters and checkposts. The Pakistan armed forces are giving a befitting reply to the Indian misadventure.