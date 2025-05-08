Police seek polygraph test of Imran Khan in May 9 cases

Police approached the court through the prosecution, seeking permission for tests

Thu, 08 May 2025 18:57:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police will go for a polygraph and photogrammatic test of PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 cases.

The Anti-Terrorism Court has directed Barrister Salman Safdar to consult Imran Khan and appear with instructions.

The police approached court through the prosecution, seeking permission for the tests.

In the petition, the prosecution stated that various tests, including a polygraph, are necessary for the investigation. However, Imran Khan’s lawyer opposed the plea, calling it a malicious move filed after two years.

The court adjourned the hearing until May 14.