Bilawal condemns India for targeting innocent civilians

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal condemns India for targeting innocent civilians

Bilawal was talking to an Arab news outlet on India’s military strikes inside Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 13:04:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Indian government has become “judge, jury and executioner,” and killing innocent civilians and children in a war on a false pretext.

Bilawal was talking to an Arab news outlet on India’s military strikes inside Pakistan that killed 31 civilians, including women and children.

“They violated Pakistan’s sovereign territory,” he said and added that “we have been enduring Indian aggression for the past two weeks.”

India has made one false accusation after another against Pakistan without any evidence, he added.

He said according to law, you are innocent until proven guilty. But India assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner in the current situation.

“Accuse me of a crime but produce the evidence and at least try me,” he stated.

“Any sovereign nation on the planet would have no choice but to respond” to such an aggression, Bilawal continued.

He said peace in South Asia will remain “but a dream” unless India and Pakistan resolve the issue of Kashmir.

“This [Kashmir] is a disputed territory. This is a dispute that India took to the United Nations. And until we get to the root cause, until we find a solution to the Kashmir question, until then I believe that peace in South Asia will be but a dream,” the PPP leader said

He said Pakistan had called for a credible, international probe into the Pahalgam attack. He rejected India had leveled unfounded allegations “without any supporting evidence.”