Pakistan shoots down Indian drone in Gujranwala

Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 07:12:13 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Gujranwala Cantt air defense system shot down an Indian drone which entered the Pakistan airspace in the wee hours of Thursday.

Military sources reported that the drone was flying at a high altitude and attempted to enter Pakistani airspace when it was intercepted by the Gujranwala Cantt air defense system.

As the drone moved into the city’s airspace, the defense system responded swiftly and fired two shots, bringing it down.

Meanwhile, police have recovered the debris of the drone from fields near village Pir Jhanda in District Gujrat.

