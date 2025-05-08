Country's defense is in strong hands: Kamran Tessori

LAHORE: (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Wednesday said that the country's defense is in strong hands, and our armed forces under the Army Chief Gen Asim Munir gave a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

Speaking to the media at the Wagah border, Sindh Governor said that the entire nation was united and stands by the armed forces for the defense and security of Pakistan.

Kamran Tessori said that we know how to respond to Indian misadventure and added that Pakistan will pay [back] India in its own coin. Pakistan will respond to any aggression with full force, he said.

He said that Pakistan believes in restraint and remains committed to regional peace and stability. However, in case of any act of aggression Pakistan remains determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

