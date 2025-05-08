Pakistan has 'legitimate reason' to respond to Indian aggression: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said that India will have to pay a huge price for the unprovoked attacks.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan has ‘legitimate reason’ to respond to Indian missile attacks targeting civilians in Azad Kashmir and Punjab.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif said that India will have to pay a huge price for the unprovoked attacks. He said that Pakistan will give a befitting reply at a time, place and manner of its choosing to Indian strikes.

He said that we have a reasonable justification to respond to Indian aggression. Even today (Wednesday), India tried to target some cities in Pakistan. He said that we will definitely respond to Indian attacks. However, we will not target the civilians in India, he said.

Khawaja Asif further said that we could have targeted the civilian population, but we hit the military targets in India. He said that India was patronising BLA and TTP to vary out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

