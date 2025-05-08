India's attack on Pakistan violates international law

The strikes posed a serious threat to civilian aviation

Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 00:05:44 PKT

(Web Desk) – India’s missile strikes inside Pakistan were reckless, unprovoked, and a clear violation of international law.

These attacks have gravely endangered regional peace and stability. At the time of the strikes, 57 international commercial flights, including from Gulf and European carriers, were in or near Pakistani airspace.

The strikes posed a serious threat to civilian aviation, risking the lives of thousands of innocent passengers from multiple countries. This is not just an act of aggression against Pakistan, but a direct threat to global peace and security.

India’s actions have escalated tensions in a nuclear-armed region, showing utter disregard for global norms and human life.

By targeting civilian airspace and provoking conflict, India has exposed itself as a reckless and irresponsible actor.

The international community must see beyond India’s false narratives and recognize the true aggressor. This is a critical moment for global powers to stand up for justice, peace, and accountability.

Without action, India’s adventurism risks dragging the region—and possibly the world—into deeper conflict.