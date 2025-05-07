Cowardly India exposed as Pakistan leads on all fronts: Aizaz Chaudhry

India made a grave miscalculation and ended up learning the hard way

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former foreign secretary and diplomat Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that India has been thoroughly exposed on the global stage, while Pakistan has come out on the top across all fronts.

Speaking on the ‘Dunya News Podcast,” Chudhary stated that India bit off more than it could chew by underestimating Pakistan’s resolve and military capabilities.

"Pakistan gave a firm and timely response, making them eat humble pie,” he said.

He revealed that during the 2016 Uri incident, foreign powers tried to drive a wedge between Pakistan’s military and civil leadership.

Despite such conspiracies, Chudhary stressed that unity remained Pakistan’s biggest strengthen.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s stance, especially in recent conflicts, has proved it is standing its ground in the middle of a global tug-of-war between the US and China.

"Don’t write us off”, he warned.

On the water issues, Chaudhry cautioned India against manipulating river flows, saying it would be considered an act of war.

He reminded that India was not always the upper riparian and warned that such recklessness could backfire badly.

“Pakistan has drawn its red lines. Cross them and face the fallout”, he concluded.



