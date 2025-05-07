Kartarpur Corridor shut amid India-Pakistan standoff

India did not send any pilgrims, and we did not open the gates, says administration

SHAKARGARH (Dunya News) – Following the recent Indian aggression on Pakistani territory, the Kartarpur Corridor has been closed for an indefinite period, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Kartapur Corridor administration, no India pilgrim arrived at the border terminal on Wednesday.

“India did not send any pilgrims and we did not open the gates,” the administration stated.

Officials said the corridor would remain close and it's unclear when it would reopen.

The closure reflects growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and has affected cross-border religious visit that had symbolised hope for peace and cooperation in recent years.



