Punjab govt orders enhanced security at sensitive sites

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 10:48:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has issued orders to enhance security at sensitive installations in light of rising Pakistan-India tensions.

With fears of possible attacks by Indian forces, a high alert has been declared. Authorities have been directed to ensure foolproof security at key sites and sensitive areas across Punjab.

According to the Punjab Home Department, two districts in the province have already been attacked by India, and the possibility of further assaults cannot be ruled out. Instructions have been issued to District Police Officers (DPOs), the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), and Deputy Commissioners to beef up security.

The Home Department stated that strict measures have been ordered to protect sensitive locations, with preemptive security arrangements advised to prevent any untoward incidents.

Amid the backdrop of Indian aggression, the Punjab Home Department has issued a formal letter to police and district administration for enhanced security measures. The letter was dispatched by the Internal Security Wing of the department.

According to the letter, directives have been issued to secure Punjab’s sensitive locations and key installations. It has been sent to the Inspector General of Punjab Police, CCPO Lahore, all DPOs, Regional Police Officers (RPOs), and Deputy Commissioners.

The letter emphasises the need to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all critical sites and sensitive areas in every district.