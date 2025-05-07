Pakistan informs UNSC about Indian attack

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan on Wednesday informed the United Nations Security Council about the Indian aggression and the threat it posed to international peace and security, by carrying out missile strikes at six locations in the country.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Asim Iftikhar Ahmad informed the UNSC about the Indian aggression, on the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

“The UNSC has been informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to this aggression at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with its right to self-defence as enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,” according to Foreign Office press release.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has strongly condemned the Indian missile strikes inside Pakistan and said the attack has put regional peace at risk.

“Pakistan strongly condemns India’s aggression, which is flagrant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, the UN Charter & international law,” he said on his social media platform X late Tuesday.

The DPM said India’s aggression had “jeopardized the regional peace”. He said Pakistan reserved the right to respond as per Article 51 of the UN Charter, and vowed to take measures as defence.

“We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means,” he said.

