Italian interior Minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

Pakistan Pakistan Italian interior Minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

Italian interior Minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 00:11:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has arrived in Islamabad on a two day official visit at the invitation of Pakistan’s Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Ch warmly welcomed the Italian dignitary upon his arrival.

The Italian interior minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership and senior officials.

Read also: Interior minister Naqvi discusses human trafficking with Italian envoy

The primary objective of the visit is to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in key areas including illegal human trafficking, counter- narcotics efforts, security collaboration and counter-terrorism initiatives.