PPP's Waqar Mehdi wins Senate seat from Sindh

Out of 168 members, 161 exercised their right to vote for a seat

Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 17:25:27 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Waqar Mehdi has won the Senate general seat from Sindh with a landslide victory after the seat fell vacant after the death of Senator Taj Haider.

Voting took place in the Sindh Assembly - which became the polling station - from 9am until 4pm. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was the last one to cast his vote.

According to the Election Commissioner of Sindh, Waqar Mehdi bagged 111 votes while MQM’s candidate Nighat Mirza secured 36. Two votes were declared invalid.

A total of 81 votes were needed to seal the deal. With the PPP holding the majority, the result was a foregone conclusion, and Mehdi came out on top with ease.



