Punjab govt to install solar system for e-charging station

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab govt to install solar system for e-charging station

A special session was headed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 17:07:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a major step, the Punjab government has decided to install a solar power system for e-charging stations.

A special session was headed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in which a comprehensive briefing was provided on the mass transit projects.

The feasibility study report of the Yellow Line Mass Transit System was given in the meeting, while details about the eco-friendly e-taxi project were also shared.

During the session, the financial model of the e-taxi was approved. It was agreed to launch a pilot project with 1,100 e-taxis. It was also decided to install a solar power system for the e-charging station.

A report was sought on more routes for the mass transit system in Gujranwala. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed that the routes be determined according to the convenience of the public.

CM directed to start work on the Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspura Yellow Line project soon. The session also reviewed the issues related to the e-taxi project in detail.