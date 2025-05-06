Pakistan unveils first long-range ground surveillance radar AM3505

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan has successfully developed its first long-range ground surveillance radar, the AM3505, aimed at monitoring Indian military activity across land and air.

Jointly developed by the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and Blue Surge, the AM3505 can track enemy movements up to 350 kilometers away and detect aircraft flying at altitudes as high as 60,000 feet. The radar system can also identify friend or foe equipment including artillery, tanks, and aircraft up to 450 kilometers.

Equipped with advanced anti-jamming technology, the radar functions effectively under harsh weather conditions including fog, rain, and storms. It can be made operational within just 30 minutes and requires only 400 watts of power.

This radar stands as a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of Pakistani scientists and engineers. Its portable design allows it to be deployed and relocated with ease, significantly strengthening the country’s defensive capabilities.