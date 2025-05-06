Pakistan to challenge India's water aggression on all forums: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to challenge India's water aggression on all forums: Khawaja Asif

Warns that if India dare attack, “we will send Modi back to his home

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 00:03:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan will take up India’s water aggression at all international forums.

Speaking to Dunya News, he warned that if India dare attack, “we will send Modi back to his home".

He assured the nation that Pakistan was both financially and militarily strong and its armed forces were fully prepared to counter any aggression.

He said the threat from India still exists, but Pakistan’s preparations were completed.

He noted a significant decline in water flow from India and Indian-Occupied Kashmir, calling it a serious concerns that could be addressed through diplomatic channels.

He also criticized Modi’s political motives ahead of Bihar election and stressed that in national matters, loyalty must lie with the country, not political leadership.