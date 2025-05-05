Six little girls suffocated in wheat container in Kot Momin

KOT MOMIN (Dunya News) – Six children - all girls - lost their lives after getting trapped in a wheat storage container in Jinnah Colony, Kot Momin.

The girls were playing when they accidently climbed into the container and laid shut behind them.

Rescue teams confirmed the death of Maryam 7, Sonia 6, Dua Fatima 1, Sawera Rani 4, Amna 6, and Saima 8.

The family had just cleaned out the container and stepped away for a while unaware that the children had slipped inside.

The shocking news has shaken the neighbourhood, where people are finding it hard to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz offered condolence with the grieving families.

Sargodha District Police Officer Muhammad Asharaf Sohaib led a team to the place and launched investigation.



