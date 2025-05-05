Naqvi due in Qatar amid rising tensions between Pakistan, India

Naqvi will meet with senior Qatari officials

Mon, 05 May 2025 11:17:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will arrive in Qatar today as part of the second phase of his tour of Gulf countries amid simmering tensions between India and Pakistan.

Naqvi will meet with senior Qatari officials and brief them on Pakistan's principled stance.

The meetings will focus on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar, security cooperation, and discussions on peace and stability in the region.

It is worth noting that earlier, Naqvi met with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, in Muscat, where they discussed the current regional situation and Pakistan’s principled position on the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

Naqvi stated that the blame game is escalating tensions, and if war is imposed, Pakistan will respond firmly.

