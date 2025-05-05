National Assembly session to be held today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly to be held today (Monday), at 5:00 PM at the Parliament House to deliberate on India’s baseless allegations against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the session was called under Clause 1 of Article 54 of the Constitution, using the powers vested in the President.

The 16th session of the current National Assembly is scheduled to discuss the escalating tension between Pakistan and India and the resulting situation in the region after the Pahalgam attack.

The session is likely to include a formal condemnation resolution, targeting India’s alleged false flag operations and what officials described as “unfounded accusations” against Pakistan. Sources indicated that the resolution is expected to gain swift approval in the upcoming session.

India has blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack which Islamabad has categorically denied. Pakistan has accused India of exploiting the incident to advance hostile political objectives.

