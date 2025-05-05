Pakistan will respond to Indian misadventure with full power: Pak envoy to Russia

Muhammad Khalid Jamli stated this in an exclusive interview with a foreign media outlet.

MOSCOW (Dunya News) - Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamli, has said that Pakistan will respond to any Indian misadventure with the full spectrum of power.

He said that, in the backdrop of the Pahalgam incident, India has announced certain measures, including a reduction in the size of its mission, the closure of borders, and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. He explained that, under the treaty, all the water from the western rivers would flow to Pakistan from north to south.

The Ambassador emphasized that Pakistan, with a population of 240 million people, is largely dependent on agriculture, which serves as the country's lifeline. He warned that any attempt to usurp, block, or divert the water of the lower riparian would constitute an act of war against Pakistan and would be met with the full spectrum of power.

Muhammad Khalid Jamli also pointed out that the frenzied media coverage in India, along with irresponsible statements from Indian officials and certain leaked documents, suggests that India may be planning to strike specific areas in Pakistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s armed forces, supported by the people of Pakistan, will respond with the full spectrum of power.

