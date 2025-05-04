Govt increases ministers' salaries, brings them at par with MNAs

The revised salaries will take effect from January 1, 2025.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has issued an ordinance revising the salaries and perks of federal ministers and ministers of state. The ordinance was formally signed and issued by President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the newly issued ordinance, the monthly salary of federal ministers and ministers of state will now be equivalent to that of members of the National Assembly. The revised salaries will take effect from January 1, 2025.

In a separate development, President Zardari has also signed an ordinance for the establishment of the National Agri Trade and Food Safety Authority.