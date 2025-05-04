PM Shehbaz discusses Pakistan-India tensions and other key issues with Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz discusses Pakistan-India tensions and other key issues with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz met Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

Follow on Published On: Sun, 04 May 2025 14:33:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met with his elder brother former premier Nawaz Sharif to consult on the latest situation in the region, including escalating tension with India following Pahalgam firing incident.

According to party sources, Shehbaz met Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra in the outskirts of Lahore in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The prime minister briefed Nawaz on the rising tensions between Pakistan and India, along with other key national matters.