President Zardari summons National Assembly session on May 5

Session is scheduled to discuss the escalating tension between Pakistan and India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari summoned a session of the National Assembly to be held on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the Parliament House.

The 16th session of the current National Assembly is scheduled to discuss the escalating tension between Pakistan and India and the resulting situation in the region.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the session was called under Clause 1 of Article 54 of the Constitution, using the powers vested in the President.