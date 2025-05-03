Daily Dunya's Kazim Khan elected CPNE president

CPNE president Kazim Khan pledges to safeguard journalists' rights

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Daily Dunya journalist Kazim Khan has been elected president of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

Daily Pak's Ghulam Nabi Chandio has been elected council's Secretary General.

Also, Ayaz Khan from Express News has been elected senior vice president and Tanvir Shoukat from Daily Gharib as deputy secretary general.

CPNE newly-elected president Kazim Khan pledged to protect the journalists. They would continue resisting the unfair use of PECA law, he said, urging the rulers to differentiate between insult and criticism.

Kazim Khan further said the government should distribute the public ads on merit.