President Zardari issues CDA amendment ordinance 2025 to protect landowners' rights

The amendment introduced key changes in land acquisition and compensation procedures

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has officially issued the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amendment Ordinance 2025, with a gazette notification released following his approval.

Compensation will no longer be limited to cash payments; affected parties can now receive land or other forms of recompense. Additionally, deputy commissioners have been authorised to award separate contracts for land and buildings.

The ordinance provides legal protection for the resettlement and rehabilitation of affected individuals. In cases of delayed compensation, an annual surcharge of 8% will be applicable.

Special provisions have also been introduced for individuals with disabilities, minors, and those with legal constraints. Property transfers from CDA will now proceed without procedural hurdles.

The ordinance also included new guarantees to safeguard landowners' rights and mandated the restoration of living standards for displaced persons. All pending cases from before October 2025 will be resolved under the new policy framework.