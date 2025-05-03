Govt decides to call NA session on May 5 in response to Indian allegations

The session will deliberate on India’s baseless allegations against Pakistan after Pahalgam attack.

Sat, 03 May 2025 05:51:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government has decided to convene the National Assembly session on May 5 (Monday) to deliberate on India’s baseless allegations against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

According to sources, the decision to convene NA session was taken during a high-level consultative meeting held at Parliament House. Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif chaired the meeting which was attended by senior officials from the ministries of defence, law, and parliamentary affairs.

The session is likely to include a formal condemnation resolution, targeting India’s alleged false flag operations and what officials described as “unfounded accusations” against Pakistan. Sources indicated that the resolution is expected to gain swift approval in the upcoming session.

India has blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack which Islamabad has categorically denied. Pakistan has accused India of exploiting the incident to advance hostile political objectives.

