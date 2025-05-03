India trying to divert world's attention from real issue of Kashmir: Gilani

Pakistan Pakistan India trying to divert world's attention from real issue of Kashmir: Gilani

Gilani said Pakistan is a peaceful country and ready for fair investigation into Pahalgam incident.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 03 May 2025 05:48:48 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Senate chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said that India is trying to divert world attention from the real issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing an Inaugural Ceremony of the Rotary International District Conference 2025 in Karachi, Gilani said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and ready for a fair investigation into Pahalgam incident. He said that there should not be a blame game by India before an investigation.

Gilani said that he was also a peace ambassador and asked the Rotarian to play their part in defusing tension between Pakistan and India.

He lauded the efforts of Rotary Club in Pakistan. He said that the Rotary Club was putting in efforts for peace, health, eradication of polio, and strong communities. He said that Pakistan is committed to making herself a polio free country.

Gilani also highlighted the Women Empowerment and said that the women empowerment had been his top priority when he was Prime Minister. He said, ‘I see great potential in BISP and Rotary.’

