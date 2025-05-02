CM Maryam, Dutch envoy discuss bilateral ties, sports diplomacy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has met the Neatherlands Ambassador Henny De Vries in Lahore to discuss strengthening bilateral relation, trade, investment, and youth development.

The meeting was also attended by Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander and Dutch-Pakistani footballer Kainat Bukhari.

Both guests were warmly welcomed and appreciated for their role in promoting sports and fostering people-to-people ties.

CM Maryam highlighted the deep-rooted and growing relationship between Pakistan and the Netherland, northing the encouraging $2.3billion bilateral trade volume.

She emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in sport, education and agriculture.

The chief Minister stated that Bovelander’s engagement with young hockey players in Lahore would further uplift the national sport, while she hailed Kainat Bukhari as a role model, for girls.

She reiterated her commitment to women’ empowerment and the promotion of sports through the ‘Kheelta Punjab” programme aimed at expanding facilities across rulers and urban areas.

