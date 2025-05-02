Ambassador Rizwan Saeed warns India against perfidious attack

Says there would be dire consequences if the two nuclear state came face to face

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Ambassador to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh says Pakistan will give a fitting reply to any Indian act of aggression.

“India cannot lay blame for its aggressive policies, political compulsions and administrative failures on Pakistan,” Ambassador Saeed said in an interview with an American channel.

Outlining country’s stance on the standoff in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident, he said Pakistan believed in exercising restraint and ensuring peace but it should not be misconstrued as weakness.

He said India had yet to share any evidence of Pahalgam massacre with Pakistan. He warned that there would be dire consequences if the two nuclear state came face to face.

A day earlier, Ambassador Saeed urged President Donald Trump to step in and help ease soaring tensions between Pakistan and India.

“If we have a president who is standing for peace in the world as a pronounced objective during this administration, to establish a legacy as a peacemaker, or as someone who finished wars, defied wars and played a role in de-confliction, resolving the disputes, I don’t think there is any higher or flashier flash point, particularly in nuclear terms, as Kashmir,” Ambassador Sheikh said.

The tensions escalated between two South Asian neighbours following an armed attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, a town in the India-occupied Kashmir, in which 26 people were reportedly killed.

Indian officials responded by downgrading diplomatic and military ties with Pakistan, measures met in kind by Islamabad. Clashes have since erupted along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Pakistani defence minister and information minister have warned of an imminent strike being planned by India.