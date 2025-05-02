ECP schedules hearing on petition against Omar Ayub's victory

Fri, 02 May 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled a hearing on the petition challenging the electoral victory of the opposition leader in the national assembly, Omar Ayub, for May 8.

According to the ECP's cause list for the upcoming week, notices have been issued to both Omar Ayub and the petitioner Babar Nawaz. The last hearing was adjourned at the petitioner’s request for more time to prepare.

Additionally, the ECP will hear a reference regarding the disqualification of Member of National Assembly Jamshed Dasti on May 7. Notices for that hearing have also been issued.