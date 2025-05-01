Fazl urges improved ties with Afghanistan

Blames flawed policies for border tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has emphasized the need to improve Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan, stating that flawed policies have caused unnecessary tension along the border.

Addressing a gathering, he said his party’s movement must move forward, adding that religious seminaries were not just centers of learning but ideological and intellectual institutions.

He criticized past rulers for aligning with colonial powers for personal gain, and drew parallels between the Taliban and Hamas, saying both were wrongly labelled as terrorists.

“We supported Hamas as freedom fighters, not terrorists,” he said.

Rehman condemned Israel’s occupation of Palestinian and Kashmir.

He also pointed out Pakistan’s declining economy compared to regional countries and called on the establishment to acknowledge its lack of strong political backing.

