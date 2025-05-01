Justice Mandokhail advocates workers' right to form unions

Says judges make decisions without pressure, fear, or temptation to uphold rights

Thu, 01 May 2025 17:25:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supreme Court judge Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail says the words of the judicial oath often leave him restless, as justice ultimately belongs to Allah, while judges are limited to issuing verdicts based on law and documentation.

Speaking at the International Labour Day conference in Islamabad, Justice Mandokhail acknowledged his discomfort with public speaking but said he felt compelled to speak from the heart and the constitution rather than read from a prepared speech.

“You may have heard that judges write, not speak. I planned to read the speech, but this gathering deserves sincerity. This platform matters — it helps us collectively address challenges,” he said.

He admitted he is not a polished speaker, but added that the Constitution gives equal rights to all citizens and prohibits forced labour. “We took an oath to protect the people’s rights.”

While refraining from commenting on policy matters, he stressed Pakistan’s tradition of dialogue, such as jirgas. “It’s no personal feat that I am a judge,” he said. “The real question is whether I serve justice in my role — am I fulfilling my responsibilities sincerely?”

He expressed concern over whether he was honouring his oath and delivering justice impartially. “Each party claims to be right, but I must decide solely on evidence. May God guide me and my colleagues to stay true to our oath.”

Justice Mandokhail acknowledged the privileges of his office and credited them to the labour of workers. “These luxuries I enjoy come through your hard work,” he said.

Calling for resolution through discussion, he stressed the right of workers to form unions and emphasized that many small issues can be solved by simply sitting together. He urged the government to introduce laws to protect miners, particularly in his home province.

Reaffirming the judiciary’s duty, he said, “We make decisions without pressure, fear, or temptation. We are sworn to uphold the rights enshrined in the Constitution.”

He concluded by assuring that the judiciary stands for justice and rights. “Let’s sit together and solve our issues. Judges are often advised to keep a distance, but even casual interaction attracts criticism.”

Closing his remarks, he said, “You are workers; I am a judge. Yet, our roles are not so different. We both serve. True justice comes from God — we only try to reach it sincerely.”