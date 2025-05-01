PM orders fast-track completion of major energy projects

ISLAMABD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to fast-track major energy projects like the Diamer Bhasha Dam to boost power production and water storage capacity in the country.

The prime minister, who chaired a key meeting on reducing electricity price and reforming the energy sector, was briefed on the progress and future plans.

Officials informed that a reworked plan had been evolved after hard work by the task force, aiming to bring competitive bidding and low-cost power generation over the next decade.

The briefing revealed that costly projects totalling 7,967 megawatts are being removed from the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan in Pakistan (IGCEP) plan.

Changing completion timelines and dropping expensive ventures will save around $17 billion (Rs4,743 billion).

The government aims to shift focus to local fuel sources, solar, nuclear, and hydropower instead of relying on imported fuel.

This strategy is expected to save billion in foreign exchange.

The PM praised Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari and his team, calling the massive saving a “historic success.”

He stressed that any delay in project completion is unacceptable and shared plans to soon launch a free market for electricity, ensuring competitive supply and further price cuts.



