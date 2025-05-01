Pakistan will respond with full force to Indian aggression: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that we want peace, but we are prepared for any external threat.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's Adviser on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the nation stands firmly behind its armed forces, Pakistan would respond with unity and full force to any Indian aggression.

Rana Sanaullah said that India, in certain respects, has a stronger military than Pakistan, particularly in ground and air power. However, Pakistan has strong defense systems, command and control structures, and international support.

“Our nation and our armed forces are ready. We are more determined and stronger in spirit,” he stated. Rana Sanaullah said that India may consider air or missile strikes, but Pakistan is fully capable of responding.

“We are not behind in technology, and we are a nuclear power. Any attack would be met with strong retaliation,” he warned.

He mentioned that Pakistan has presented solid evidence of Indian interference in a recent press conference. “Our foreign minister exposed India’s involvement with facts,” he added.

He urged international bodies to investigate and hold India accountable. “We want peace, but we are prepared for any external threat,” he added.

