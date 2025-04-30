Terrorists shedding blood on basis of national identity, not ethnicity: Balochistan CM

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned terrorist acts in the province, clarifying that terrorists targeted individuals based on national identity, not ethnic background.

Speaking at the 15th national workshop, CM Bugti stressed the need to confront terrorism with clarity and a realistic understanding of ground realities. He said, “There’s a difference between perception and reality when it comes to Balochistan, and every Pakistani must understand that.”

Dismissing the notion that unrest in Balochistan stems from uneven development, he argued that such issues are prevalent across Pakistan and the world, and should not justify any rebellion against the state. “Complaints about governance may be directed at governments, but Article 5 of the Constitution demands unconditional loyalty to the state,” he added.

Bugti also criticised historical misrepresentations, stating that isolated operations in places like Kalat were wrongfully portrayed as province-wide military actions, similar to claiming an operation in Lyari represented all of Karachi.

Highlighting progress, he announced the launch of the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Program in Balochistan, enabling underprivileged students from matriculation to PhD level to access quality education. “Children of poor laborers now study in the same institutions as the privileged,” he noted.

Additionally, he revealed that special scholarships have been allocated for children of civilian martyrs, minorities, and transgender individuals, while 30,000 youth were being trained and sent abroad for employment opportunities.