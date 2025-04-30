Islamabad ranked safer than London, New York, and Moscow: Numbeo Report

Islamabad is placed at the 93rd safest city globally

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s federal capital, Islamabad, has been ranked safer than global metropolitan cities such as London, New York, Moscow, and Barcelona, according to the latest Numbeo World Safety Index.

As per the Islamabad Police spokesperson, Numbeo, a global statistics website, released a safety index covering 380 cities worldwide, placing Islamabad at the 93rd safest city globally—ahead of numerous Western capitals.

The police credited this achievement to a significant reduction in crime during 2024–2025, reporting 600 fewer criminal incidents compared to the previous year.

The spokesperson also highlighted that the United Nations had earlier designated Islamabad as a family station for its staff, reinforcing its reputation as a secure and stable city.