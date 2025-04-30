Court grants one-day exemption to Parvez Elahi in Punjab Assembly appointments case

Elahi's lawyer Amir Saeed Raan informed the court that his client was unwell

Wed, 30 Apr 2025 12:16:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-corruption court in Lahore on Wednesday accepted a one-day exemption plea for former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the case related to alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

During the hearing, Elahi's lawyer Amir Saeed Raan informed the court that his client was unwell and had been advised complete rest by doctors, requesting a one-day exemption from appearance. The court granted the request after reviewing the arguments.

Meanwhile, co-accused including Muhammad Khan Bhatti appeared before the court and marked their attendance. The court granted time to the co-accused to appoint legal representation and adjourned the hearing.

The judge instructed that power of attorney documents be submitted at the next hearing, after which a formal date for the trial proceedings will be set. The Anti-Corruption Lahore has already submitted the challan (investigation report) in court.