Two youngsters killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Karachi

Two youngsters killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Karachi

Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 05:51:31 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in collision between a truck and motorcycle in Karachi on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Noorani Hotel at the Bhanse Colony Road No 10 in Sukhan area where a speeding truck hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as 22-year-old Munib and 20-year-old Shayan.

Meanwhile, police have seized the truck and also arrested its driver.

