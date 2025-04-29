PM Shehbaz greets Mark Carney on becoming Canada's new PM

Tue, 29 Apr 2025 18:53:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Mark J Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada.

In a post on social media platform X, he also congratulated the Liberal Party of its success in the recently held elections.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Canada enjoy warm and friendly relations and we are proud of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada.

Shehbaz Sharif said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Carney to further deepen our partnership and create greater opportunities for our nations.

