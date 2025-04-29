YDA activists booked under terror charges for violence

Pakistan Pakistan YDA activists booked under terror charges for violence

The cases have been instituted under several sections, including those related to terrorism.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 17:38:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two police stations in Lahore have registered cases against leaders of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) over clashes with police, jeopardising security in high-security zone and creating public nuisance.

The cases have been instituted under several sections, including those related to terrorism.

The Civil Lines police registered a case against more than 300 protesters, including Dr Shoaib Niazi and seven other Young Doctors Association office-bearers.

The Racecourse police registered a case under terrorism and other charges against Dr Shoaib and other YDA representatives.

The young doctors and paramedics have been protesting against government’s decision to “privatise health facilities” for almost a month.

Police on Monday night launched a crackdown on the agitators on The Mall and cleared the protest site.

A police contingent, including women officers, carried out a ‘cleanup operation’ and arrested several protesters and dismantling the tents and other structures. Police cleared the road for traffic in both directions.

Sources said the alliance had been protesting for the last 23 days against the proposed privatisation of public hospitals.

After ending their protest at Club Chowk on Monday, the demonstrators regrouped at Charing Cross, resolving to escalate their movement if demands were not met.

In response to the arrests, the Grand Health Alliance condemned the police action and announced shutdown of indoor hospital services as well as emergency services.

A police spokesperson said the protesters used women as shields and attacked police with scissors, syringes, and other medical instruments.

The spokesperson claimed that some elements tried to turn the protest violent for ulterior motives.

It is learnt that the clash between police and security forces in the high-security zone resulted in injuries. The protesters upped the ante and stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister House.

