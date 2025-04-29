Indian media misbehaves with Pakistani diplomats at Attari Border

Pakistan Pakistan Indian media misbehaves with Pakistani diplomats at Attari Border

The unpleasant episode occurred when Pakistani High Commission staff were returning from India

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 17:39:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Tension runs high at the Attari Border as Indian media allegedly crossed the line and misbehaved with Pakistani diplomats returning home.

The unpleasant incident took place in the presence of Indian army and police.

According to sources, the situation was created when Pakistani diplomats reached the Attari Border. As soon as they arrived, their passports were taken away, sparking a heated exchange.

The Indian journalists, instead of showing courtesy, picked a fight with the Pakistani officials and hurled accusations after the Pahalgam incident.

A Pakistani diplomat and seven staff members crossed into Pakistan through the Wagah safely.

Despite Indian aggression and blame over the Pahagam issue, cross-border movement of citizens is continuing through the Wagah Border.

However, the behaviour of Indian media has once again put a question mark on diplomatic decorum.