Pakistan Pakistan National Assembly speaker lauds PM, CCI for consensus on canal issue

He said that the unanimous decisions from the CCI platform would further strengthen the federation

Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 13:08:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed satisfaction over the decisions made by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) regarding canal projects and other interprovincial matters, praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the provincial chief ministers for their leadership in reaching national consensus.

In his statement, the Speaker said that the unanimous decisions from the CCI platform would further strengthen the federation, adding that Pakistan’s political and national leadership had always prioritised national interest. He emphasised that dialogue was the only way forward and commended the maturity demonstrated by all sides.

"I hope the ongoing protests regarding canal projects will now come to an end," he remarked, referring to recent demonstrations by lawyers and activists in Sindh.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further stated that the CCI has sent a powerful message of unity to adversaries, noting that any aggression by India would be met with strong national resolve. "The entire nation stands as a solid wall in defense of our homeland," he affirmed.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam incident, he said India’s false accusations have been exposed, and New Delhi has yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer of cooperation. “In current times, we need national unity, harmony, and solidarity more than ever,” he added.

The Speaker concluded by congratulating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his tireless efforts in achieving consensus on all critical issues.