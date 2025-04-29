Bushra Bibi given exclusive facilities in Adiala Jail, superintendent tells IHC

Updated On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 12:08:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A report detailing thefacilities provided to Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was submitted by the Adiala Jail Superintendent to the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in response to a plea seeking improved facilities for her in prison.

Justice Raja Inam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing, during which Bushra Bibi's legal team, led by Usman Gul and Zaheer Abbas Advocate, appeared before the court. The Advocate General's Office submitted the official report, which the court ordered to be shared with the petitioner's counsel for review.

According to the report, Bushra Bibi is being kept in a separate, spacious room in jail and receives medical check-ups twice daily.

The room is equipped with a mattress, chair, table, bookshelf, lighting, and a fan, and a room cooler has also been installed to counter the summer heat.

Additional amenities include access to an LCD television, a separate kitchen area for cooking, and meals approved by a medical officer.

The court has adjourned the hearing and instructed Bushra Bibi’s lawyer to examine the report and present their stance at the next scheduled session.