Naqvi calls on JUI-F chief to discuss rising India-Pak tensions

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here in Lahore on Tuesday, during which matters of mutual interest, rising Pakistan-India tensions, and the Palestine issue were discussed.

Naqvi took Fazl into confidence regarding Pakistan's principled stance and decisions in response to India's illogical and unilateral actions.

The interior minister also briefed the JUI-F chief on the decisions made by the National Security Committee (NSC).

On this occasion, Naqvi inquired about Fazl’s well-being and expressed good wishes for his health.

During the discussion, Fazl stated that "Modi is an enemy of Muslims; wherever there is a front against Islam and Muslims, Modi will stand there."

Naqvi remarked that "India is trying to play with fire, and Pakistan will respond with full force to any misadventure."

