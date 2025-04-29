No canal will be built without approval of provinces: Murad Ali Shah

Murad Ali Shah said that not a single rupee has been spent on the project yet.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that no new canal will be built in the country without the approval of provinces, Dunya News reported.

Speaking to media after the Council of Common Interests meeting in Islamabad, Murad Ali Shah said that no new canal would be built without the consensus among the provinces.

Murad Ali Shah said that it has been decided in the Council of Common Interests meeting that Water Apportionment Accord-1991 would be fully respected and the federal government would starts no new canal project without consultation and approval of provinces.

Murad Ali Shah said that the canals project was worth Rs 250 billion and not a single rupee has been spent on the project yet.

Murad Ali Shah further said that the people in Sindh were misled by the propaganda regarding construction on canals on Indus River. He requested the people of Sindh to end their protests and sit-ins as the issue of canals has been settled amicably.

